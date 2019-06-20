TV Ratings: 'Press Your Luck' and 'Card Sharks' Grow for ABC

The network's game-show lineup leads all three hours of primetime in both adults 18-49 and total viewers.

ABC's game-show lineup posted its second straight week of solid ratings, with both Press Your Luck and Card Sharks improving on their debuts.

The network led all three hours of primetime Wednesday in both total viewers and adults 18-49. Press Your Luck led all shows on the broadcast networks with a 1.0 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from 0.9 last week and 4.84 million viewers, about even with its 4.87 million last week.

Card Sharks also improved in adults 18-49 with a 0.9, up from 0.8 a week ago. Match Game (0.8) was steady week to week.

Fox's First Responders Live also rose a little in its second week, posting a 0.6 in the 18-49 demo. Masterchef held steady at 0.7. The Amazing Race also matched its week-ago rating at 0.8 and ticked up a little in viewers to 4.78 million vs. 4.66 million last week.

NBC's drama The InBetween posted a 0.4, off slightly week to week. Jane the Virgin was steady at 0.2 on The CW.

ABC led the night in adults 18-49 with a 0.9 rating. Fox and Univision, which aired a Copa America soccer match, tied for second at 0.6, beating out the 0.5s for CBS, NBC and Telemundo. The CW averaged 0.2.

Bookmark THR.com/Ratings for more ratings news and numbers.