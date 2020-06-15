TV Ratings: ABC Game Shows Lap NASCAR

'Celebrity Family Feud' and 'Press Your Luck' guide ABC to a win among adults 18-49 on Sunday.

A weather-delayed NASCAR race that pushed into primetime gave Fox a bigger-than-usual audience for a summer Sunday, but it fell a good bit short of ABC's game-show lineup, which carried the network to a victory among adults 18-49. CBS' 60 Minutes kept its spot as the night's most-watched show.

Celebrity Family Feud grabbed the top 18-49 rating of the night on the broadcast networks, scoring a 0.8 in the demo along with 5.25 million viewers on ABC. Its numbers were down a little bit from a week ago, but both Press Your Luck (0.7, 3.92 million) and Match Game (0.6, 3.55 million) improved a little bit.

Following a three-hour weather delay, Fox's NASCAR coverage averaged 2.48 million viewers and a 0.4 in adults 18-49 in primetime. Those numbers will likely change some in the final ratings with adjustments for the live broadcast.

At CBS, 60 Minutes averaged 7.8 million viewers at 7 p.m., on par with last week and topping the night in viewers. It drew a 0.7 in the 18-49 demo. A repeat hour of the newsmagazine at 8 p.m. was second in viewers for the night with 5.69 million.

Hollywood Game Night earned a modest 0.2 in adults 18-49 and 1.58 million viewers on NBC, down a little from its premiere last week.

ABC's 0.7 average among adults 18-49 led primetime on the broadcast nets. CBS finished second with a 0.5, just ahead of Fox's 0.4 (pending updates for Fox). NBC, Telemundo and Univision all tied at 0.3. The CW averaged 0.1 with a pair of reruns.

