TV Ratings: 'Press Your Luck' Gives ABC an Upgrade

ABC debuted game show Press Your Luck on Tuesday night and got a definite upgrade in the ratings over previous summer fare in its time period.

The Elizabeth Banks-hosted revival of the 1980s show drew a 0.8 rating among adults 18-49 and 3.2 million viewers, well ahead of the premiere of docuseries The Last Defense (0.5, 2.7 million) in the 10 p.m. Tuesday slot last year. Press Your Luck and a Tuesday airing of The Bachelorette (1.3 in 18-49, 4.71 million viewers) — which was bumped from its usual Monday spot by the NBA Finals — gave ABC its best summer Tuesday in nearly three years.

Press Your Luck moves to its regular home at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

America's Got Talent carried NBC to a victory for the night, although it was off a little bit versus last week, with a 1.5 in adults 18-49 and 9.34 million viewers. Songland (0.9, 4.4 million) was likewise down slightly.

Blood & Treasure recorded season lows for CBS at 0.4 in the 18-49 demo and 3.76 million viewers. On The CW, The 100 matched its last episode two weeks ago with a 0.2 in adults 18-49 (pending updates for a preemption in New York City).

NBC led the night in adults 18-49 with a 1.3 rating, beating out ABC's 1.1. Telemundo snagged third place with a 0.5, beating out 0.4s for CBS, Fox (which aired a pair of 911 repeats) and Univision. The CW averaged 0.2.

