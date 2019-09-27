'Pretty Little Liars' Spinoff Canceled After Single Season on Freeform

'The Perfectionists' is not going forward after its 10-episode season wrapped in May.

Freeform is saying goodbye to the Pretty Little Liars.

The Disney-owned cable channel has canceled spinoff Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists after a single season. The show wrapped its 10-episode run on May 22.

Freeform greenlit the spinoff in May 2018, about a year after Pretty Little Liars ended its seven-season run as the network's biggest original series. The Perfectionists focused on Alison DiLaurentis (Sasha Pieterse) and Mona Vanderwaal (Janel Parrish), now adults and working at a university, and a group of students at the college.

Sofia Carson, Sydney Park, Eli Brown, Graeme Thomas King, Kelly Rutherford and Hayley Erin also starred.

The series never found the audience that made Pretty Little Liars a breakout. It averaged under 600,000 viewers after a week of delayed viewing (and a paltry 260,000 the night it aired); in contrast, the final season of Pretty Little Liars gathered about 2 million viewers per episode within seven days of air.

PLL showrunner I. Marlene King executive produced The Perfectionists along with series veteran Charlie Craig, Lisa Cochran-Neilan, Alloy Entertainment's Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo. It's loosely based on a novel by Sara Shepard, author of the Pretty Little Liars series.

The series was produced by Alloy Entertainment and King's Long Lake Media in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television.

King moved her overall deal to Disney's 20th Century Fox TV in March after having spent years at Warner Bros. She remained as showrunner of The Perfectionists following the deal, but had the series been renewed, it would likely have had a new showrunner.

Freeform's original series roster now includes The Fosters spinoff Good Trouble, The Bold Type, Black-ish spinoff Grown-ish, Siren and Marvel series Cloak and Dagger. An updated take on Party of Five, comedy Everything's Gonna Be Okay and alternate-history drama Motherland: Fort Salem are on tap for 2020.