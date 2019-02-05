'Pretty Little Liars': Watch the Trailer for Spinoff 'The Perfectionists'

In addition to renewals for Grown-ish and Good Trouble, Freeform used its time Tuesday at the Television Critics Association's winter press tour to unveil the first full-length trailer for another of its most high-profile spinoffs, Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists.

Based on Sara Shepard's book The Perfectionists, the drama was first put into development at Freeform in November 2014 as an unrelated series. After Freeform wrapped Pretty Little Liars after seven seasons, the idea then became to merge The Perfectionists with the world of the flagship — with the latter having been based on a different Shepard book. The series will premiere Wednesday, March 20, on Freeform.

PLL: The Perfectionists is set in Beacon Heights, a seemingly perfect town, and revolves around a group of three college friends who struggle with the stress of being overachievers. In the aftermath of the town’s first murder, each Perfectionist hides behind a secret, a lie and an alibi.

Reprising their roles are Sasha Pieterse, as Alison DiLaurentis, the former queen bee whose mysterious disappearance rocked the small town of Rosewood; and Janel Parrish, as Mona Vanderwaal, Hanna Marin's best friend who was unmasked as the mysterious tormentor "A" at the end of the show’s second season and ultimately beat uber-villain A.D. at her own game. Sofia Carson, Sydney Park, Eli Brown, Graeme Thomas King, Kelly Rutherford and Hayley Erin round out the cast.

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists is being produced by Alloy Entertainment and Long Lake Media in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television. PLL showrunner I. Marlene King, who also ran since-canceled drama Famous in Love at Freeform, penned the pilot and serves as executive producer, reuniting with PLL's Charlie Craig, Lisa Cochran-Neilan, Alloy's Leslie Morgenstein (Pretty Little Liars) and Gina Girolamo (The 100) on the spinoff. Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum directed the pilot.

Watch the trailer, below.