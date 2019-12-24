TV Ratings: 'Price Is Right' Special Helps CBS Top Quiet Monday

The only original show on the big four broadcast networks Monday, a Price Is Right primetime special, also drew the night's biggest audience.

The special, which featured Seth Rogen as he played for Alzheimer's nonprofit Hilarity for Charity, scored 6.57 million viewers and a 0.9 rating among adults 18-49, both the best marks of the night. CBS' numbers are likely somewhat inflated by a Monday Night Football preemption in Minneapolis, but The Price Is Right should still end up in the top spot in the finals.

A repeat of A Saturday Night Live Christmas on NBC scored the next-best 18-49 rating on the broadcast nets with a 0.6 (it's currently tied with a rerun of All Rise on CBS, pending updates for the latter). It averaged 2.79 million viewers over its two hours.

ABC got a 0.4 in the 18-49 demo and 2.82 million viewers from an encore of its movie Same Time, Next Christmas. The CW's Christmas Caroler Challenge finished with a 0.1 and about 560,000 viewers.

CBS led the night in adults 18-49 with a 0.7 rating, pending updates. NBC finished second at 0.5. ABC, Fox and Univision tied for third with 0.4. Telemundo averaged 0.3 and The CW came in at 0.1.

