'Price Is Right' Tapings Postponed After Drew Carey's Ex-Fiancee Killed

Dr. Amie Harwick, who was engaged to the host in 2018, was murdered early Saturday.

CBS has canceled tapings of The Price Is Right for the week following the murder of host Drew Carey's former fiancée.

Dr. Amie Harwick, a family and sex therapist, was killed early Saturday at her home in the Hollywood Hills. Los Angeles police arrested 41-year-old Gareth Pursehouse, a former boyfriend of Harwick's, on suspicion of murder Saturday afternoon, with bail set at $2 million.

The Price Is Right was scheduled to tape episodes Tuesday and Wednesday this week; producer Fremantle confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that they have been postponed until the week of Feb. 24 or March 2. Episodes tape several months in advance, so the CBS show's air schedule won't be affected.

Carey, who has hosted the game show since 2007, and Harwick began dating in 2017 and got engaged the following year. They called off the engagement several months later.

In addition to her practice, Harwick appeared in a 2015 documentary called Addicted to Sexting. She had a master's degree in clinical psychology from Pepperdine University.

According to the LAPD, Harwick had "recently expressed fear about a former boyfriend" and had previously filed a restraining order against that person. The order had expired, and Harwick had seen the ex-boyfriend two weeks earlier.