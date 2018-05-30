'Primates of Park Avenue' TV Series in the Works (Exclusive)

Lionsgate TV is looking to turn Wednesday Martin's memoir Primates of Park Avenue into a scripted comedy.

The studio is teaming with the author to develop a half-hour comedy based on her 2016 New York Times best-seller from Simon & Schuster. A network is not yet attached.

Published by Simon & Schuster, Martin will co-write the pilot and exec produce the comedy alongside Anonymous Content's Nicole Clemens, Stacy Cramer (Burlesque) and Heather Lieberman (Cruel Intentions).

Like the book, the potential TV series follows anthropologist Martin, who when she first arrives on New York City's Upper East Side, is utterly out of place with the glamorous, sharp-elbowed mommies around her. As a last resort to fit in, she begins "studying" the new tribe's mating and migration patterns, child rearing practices, and magical purifying rituals. Turns out these primates are more complex than she expected.

Martin is repped by Anonymous Content, Inkwell and Frankfurt Kurnit. Cramer and Lieberman are with Ziffren Brittenham.