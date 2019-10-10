Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jimmy Fallon Take on Viral "Hot Ones" Challenge

Later in the show, the actress discussed her new film, 'The Sky is Pink' and declaring herself a Jonas Brothers "groupie."

Priyanka Chopra Jonas made a visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Thursday night where she discussed her new film, husband Nick Jonas and took on the infamous "Hot Ones" challenge.

When joining Fallon onstage, the late-night host was quick to ask whether she and Jonas have a celebrity nickname like other infamous couples have. "No one wants to call us 'Prick,' " she joked of the nickname she created. "I think Nick doesn't like it that's why hen's not campaigning as strongly."

Chopra Jonas also discussed the Jonas Brothers reuniting and embarking on a successful tour. "It's been so great. They're doing like 75 shows in three months," she said. The actress also admitted that despite witnessing the large crowds of fans attending their show, she wasn't fully aware of just how popular the Jonas Brothers were. "I didn't really know very much. Before I got married, I didn't know too much about the euphoria that is the Jonas Brothers."

But now being married to Jonas, Chopra Jonas declared herself a "groupie now."

While Jonas embarks on a tour and preps for his debut as a new coach on The Voice, Chopra Jonas is busy promoting her new film The Sky is Pink, centered on the true story of a couple whose daughter fights for her life after suffering from a birth defect. "This movie is so inspiring where in a world where we're so disjointed from our families. This reminds you how important family support can be," Chopra-Jonas said of the film.

She also added that the film received a 10-minute standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival, which made her feel "so proud to be a part of something like that."

Earlier in the show, Chopra Jonas and Fallon played the YouTube game "Hot Ones" with host Sean Evans. The viral YouTube series features celeb guests eating hot chicken wings while answering personal questions about themselves. To make things difficult, the wings become progressively hotter throughout the game.

Evans was quick to mention the Jonas Brothers' visit to the show, where Nick said Priyanka gave him a pep talk prior to eating the hot wings. "I did tell him that he needs to do these for the Indians. Now that he's married to my entire country, he needs to bring it home for us," Chopra Jonas recalled. She also admitted that they had a "long conversation" afterward about the hot wings he endured, to which he struggled with. She went on to say that despite him having trouble eating the wings, she was "very proud" with how he overall handled it.

Meanwhile, Fallon reacted to an old photo of himself with Jay Z, joking that he thinks the photo captured him explaining how "weird" his shirt was.

For the last round, which included eating the hottest wing with a dab of the "Hot Ones" hottest sauce, Fallon had difficulty sitting still and struggled to make a musical impression. Fallon eventually proceeded to sing an impression of Earth, Wind and Fire, whereas Chopra-Jonas had tears falling from her eyes as a reaction to the spice.

Watch the segment below.