Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to Exec Produce Sangeet Dance Show for Amazon

The untitled series is inspired by an Indian pre-wedding tradition that played an important role in the famous couple's own nuptials.

Amazon is looking to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas for its next unscripted show.

The retail giant and streamer has greenlit an untitled dance competition that is inspired by the traditional Indian pre-wedding tradition called the Sangeet.

The Sangeet takes place the night before the wedding ceremony and brings together families of the betrothed for a performance-filled evening of song and dance. The Sangeet played an important role in the couple's own wedding last December.

"We re-watched the video of our Sangeet last week on our first anniversary, and the togetherness of our family and friends during this event still sparks the same warmth and excitement that it did just over a year ago at our wedding," Chopra Jonas said in a statement announcing the news Wednesday. "The Sangeet is a centuries-old Indian wedding tradition, that not only celebrates the union of two people, but also signifies the introduction and bonding of two families coming together in a marriage.”



The series, casting for which is already underway, will be filmed in 2020 with participants driving the creative vision for their respective ceremonies. Amazon describes the show as "a celebration of the love, marriage and magic that ensues when friends and family come together through music and dance the evening before the wedding. The engaged couples featured throughout will hail from a diverse range of cultural backgrounds and locations. Each episode will follow an engaged couple along with their wedding party, family and friends, as they not only prepare for the wedding itself, but also rehearse for what will be an epic performance with the help of a team of celebrity choreographers, stylists and creative directors."

The show hails from Amazon Studios and Alfred Street Industries' Dan Cutforth and Jane Lipsitz, Chopra Jonas' Purple Pebble Pictures and Jonas' Image 32. In addition to the famous couple, Dan Volpe, Anjula Acharia, Phil McIntyre and Nina Anand Aujla will exec produce the series alongside Cutforth and Lipsitz.

“The days leading up to our Sangeet were some of the most special, memorable moments of the weekend,” Jonas added. “Bringing the concept of this musical celebration to the mainstream in a new way, through couples setting out on one of the most exciting journeys of their life, is an idea that we are proud to bring to life with Amazon.”

Added Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke: “The Sangeet is such a beautiful tradition and we’re excited to partner with Priyanka and Nick to honor it through this series and find couples from all different backgrounds that are excited to bring their families together through the universal language of song and dance."