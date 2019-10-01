TV Ratings: Fox's 'Prodigal Son' Holds Up in Week 2

NBC's 'Bluff City Law' is also steady in Monday's early ratings, while CBS rookies 'Bob Hearts Abishola' and 'All Rise' slip a little.

Fox's first-year drama Prodigal Son held the line in its second week on the air, matching its premiere rating among adults 18-49 and even growing a little in total viewers. It's a promising sign early in a season that has yet to see any new show really break out.

NBC rookie Bluff City Law is also matching its premiere numbers in the early ratings for Monday, while CBS' Bob Hearts Abishola and All Rise took a step back after their series debuts. Fox's 911 also stayed strong with part two of its season-opening disaster arc.

Prodigal Son scored a 1.0 rating in adults 18-49, even with last week, and 4.12 million viewers, up a little from 4.05 million for its premiere. The show was also one of the stronger performers among new series in the season's first batch of delayed-viewing numbers. Lead-in 911 was similarly steady in adults 18-49 at 1.6 and, aside from a post-NFL season premiere last year, had its most-watched episode ever with 7.21 million viewers.

At CBS, Bob Hearts Abishola drew a 0.7 in the 18-49 demo and 5.36 million viewers, down from 0.9 and 5.89 million a week ago. All Rise (0.6, 5.61 million) also slipped a little from 0.7 and 6 million for its premiere, as did veteran Bull (0.6, 5.82 million). The Neighborhood was steady at 0.9 and 5.88 million viewers leading off the night.

NBC and ABC ratings may be somewhat inflated thanks to preemptions for Monday Night Football in Cincinnati (NBC) and Pittsburgh (ABC). In the fast nationals, Bluff City Law's 0.8 in adults 18-49 and 4.66 million viewers are virtually identical to its premiere ratings on NBC, while The Voice (1.6, 8.78 million) is down a tick from its premiere.

Dancing With the Stars (0.9, 6.9 million) improved slightly week to week on ABC, pending updates. The Good Doctor is currently even with a week ago at 1.0 and 6.45 million viewers. The season finale of Penn & Teller: Fool Us delivered a 0.2 in adults 18-49 for The CW.

In late night, an appearance by Hillary and Chelsea Clinton gave CBS' Late Show With Stephen Colbert its highest-ever overnight ratings for a Monday show. It drew a 3.2 household rating in metered markets, equaling the combined ratings for Jimmy Kimmel Live (1.7) and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (1.5).

Fox and NBC tied for the 18-49 lead in primetime at 1.3. ABC is in third place at 0.9, followed by CBS at 0.7.

Bookmark THR.com/Ratings for more ratings news and numbers.