'Prodigal Son' Scores Full-Season Pickup at Fox

The serial-killer drama is the first new series of the fall to have its order extended.

Fox wants to see more of Prodigal Son.

The network has given a full-season order to the first-year drama, picking up nine additional episodes to bring the show's total to 22. The series is the first rookie of the fall to have its run extended.

The series was created by Chris Fedak (Chuck, Deception) and Sam Sklaver (Deception, Bored to Death), who executive produce with Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter (it's one of a record 19 shows Berlanti Productions has on the air). Prodigal Son stars Tom Payne (The Walking Dead) as criminal profiler Tom Bright, who has unique insight into the minds of serial killers — because his father, Dr. Martin Whitly, is one.

"Prodigal Son delivers a fantastic crime procedural with a complicated and compelling father-son relationship at its core, thanks to the stellar performances from Tom Payne and Michael Sheen,” said Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn. "The series has razor-sharp writing, cinematic visuals and is an inventive twist on the genre. We want to thank our executive producers, Greg, Sarah, Chris and Sam, Peter Roth and our partners at Warner Bros., and the entire cast and crew. We can’t wait to see how this twisted journey continues to unfold."

Prodigal Son has delivered solid ratings over its first two episodes, with each earning a 1.0 same-day rating in adults 18-49 and rising to 1.5 after three days of delayed viewing. Both marks are the best for any new series so far in the fall.

The Sept. 23 series premiere, which brought in 4.05 million total viewers the night it aired, has risen to 10 million including delayed viewing, streaming and on-air replays.

Prodigal Son comes from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. TV and Fox Entertainment.