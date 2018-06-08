Producers Magical Elves Returning to 'Project Runway' After Bravo Move

They rejoin the show after nearly a decade's absence, as the series reshapes after shedding its Weinstein Company ties.

Project Runway really is getting the band back together.

After news of a return to Bravo, following a decade-long run at Lifetime, the venerable fashion competition is also reteaming with original series producers Magical Elves. The unscripted powerhouse, led by Jane Lipsitz and Dan Cutforth, also produces Bravo mainstay Top Chef.

“Project Runway has truly come full circle with the Magical Elves on board,” said Bravo evp of current Shari Levine, “Jane Lipsitz and Dan Cutforth have been incredible producing partners with us through the years on multiple fronts. We blazed a trail with the first seasons of Project Runway on Bravo, and now look forward to beginning the next evolution of the franchise with the team that was so instrumental in developing the format.”

The designer competition's 17th season, expected to air in 2019, will be the first on Bravo since 2008. The show moved to A+E Network's Lifetime later that year after a heated rights battle. Its future was in doubt in 2017 amidst ratings decline and fallout from the Harvey Weinstein implosion. The Weinstein Company had been a producer since its second season.





“Dan and I have always loved Runway so much and we can’t wait to return to it with a renewed creative energy,” added Lipsitz. “We are really excited to reflect some of the incredible changes that have happened in the fashion world since we last produced the series.”

The return of Project Runway coincides with Bravo's expansion to seven nights of original primetime programming a week.