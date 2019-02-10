'Project Blue Book' Renewed for Season 2 on History

The drama is the most-watched new cable series of the season to date.

History will continue to look to the skies with a second season of Project Blue Book.

The cable network has picked up 10 more episodes of the scripted drama following a strong start for the show. Executive produced by Robert Zemeckis, Project Blue Book has made History the top entertainment cable network on Tuesday nights since its Jan. 8 debut.

"We are believers in Project Blue Book, and so is our audience, who has sparked a conversation about the hundreds of unsolved cases and our nation's military response to UFOs that have remained relatively secret until now,” said Eli Lehrer, executive vp and head of programming at History. “Zemeckis, A+E Studios and our extraordinary creative team have shaped a compelling narrative that is the perfect blend of historical authenticity and entertainment that inspires curiosity in our viewers to learn more. We've touched on a very relevant topic and look forward to a second season."

The series, which dramatizes a real U.S. government project to research UFO sightings, stars Aidan Gillen (Game of Thrones) and Michael Malarkey (The Vampire Diaries). It's averaging 3.4 million viewers per episode after three days of delayed viewing, making it the most-watched new cable series of the 2018-19 season to date.

Jack Rapke, Jackie Levine, creator David O'Leary and showrunner Sean Jablonski executive produce.

The pickup comes after History announced its flagship scripted series, Vikings, would end with its forthcoming sixth season. Though Vikings won't finish airing until sometime in 2020, Project Blue Book's early returns have it looking like a worthy successor.

History's other scripted drama, Knightfall, is set to debut its second season on March 25.