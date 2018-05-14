'Project Runway' Returning to Bravo

Project Runway is returning to its original home on Bravo.

The fashion design reality television series is moving back to the NBCUniversal-owned network for its upcoming 17th season. The competition series aired its first five seasons starting in 2004 on Bravo before moving to A+E Network's Lifetime in 2008. Andy Cohen announced the news during NBCUniversal’s upfront presentation at Radio City Music Hall in New York on Monday. "Project Runway is coming back where it all started," he said on stage. "It's coming home on Bravo."

"We are beyond excited to reboot 'Project Runway' at the network where it all began. Leaning into the creative process in an entertaining way has always been part of Bravo's DNA, and Project Runway perfectly captures that," said Frances Berwick, president of Lifestyle Networks at NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment. "This franchise will be an important cornerstone to complement Bravo's original premium scripted and unscripted slate, and we expect it to drive the same level of fan-dom and passion as we experienced last time it was on Bravo."

Project Runway returns to Bravo through an agreement between Bravo Media LLC and Lantern Entertainment LLC, whose bid to acquire the assets of The Weinstein Company (which includes Project Runway), was approved by the Delaware bankruptcy court on May 8. The deal is subject to Lantern closing that acquisition. In addition, Bravo and Lantern have agreed to develop other unscripted projects for Bravo and other networks in the NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment portfolio.

In October, Harvey Weinstein was removed as an executive producer, with Project Runway host Heidi Klum speaking out: “I wish I could say that the horrible stories I read about Harvey Weinstein are a rare occurrence in our society, but that is simply not the case. We would be naive to think that this behavior only happens in Hollywood.”

"As we anticipate formally completing the acquisition process, the opportunity to return Project Runway to its original home at Bravo and foster a long-term and productive partnership with NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment is an exciting first step for Lantern Entertainment," added co-presidents Andy Mitchell and Milos Brajovic. "We share Bravo's enthusiasm to reinvigorate the series and are incredibly grateful for everyone who has had a hand in making 'Project Runway' the flagship franchise that it is today."