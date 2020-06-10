'The Promised Neverland' TV Series in the Works at Amazon

Masi Oka and 'Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse' duo Rodney Rothman and Meghan Malloy are adapting the Vertigo manga as a live-action event series.

Amazon is bringing beloved Vertigo manga series The Promised Neverland to life.

The retail giant/streamer is teaming with Vertigo to adapt the title as a live-action scripted event series.

Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse duo Rodney Rothman and Meghan Malloy are teaming with Masi Oka to adapt the popular manga title. Malloy will pen the script and exec produce alongside Rothman and Oka as well as Vertigo Entertainment's Roy Lee and Miri Yoon. Rothman will also direct the Fox 21 project.

The series is based on the beloved title by Kaiu Shirai and illustrator Posuka Demizu and revolves around a group of the smartest kids at a seemingly idyllic orphanage who uncover its dark truth when they break a rule to never leave the orphanage grounds. Once the truth is discovered, they begin to plan an escape to save all of the children.

The Japanese manga series The Promised Land has sold more than 20 million copies worldwide and has been serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine published by Shueisha.



The Promised Land is the latest Vertigo title to come to life at Amazon and joins Lena Waithe-produced horror anthology Them, which was picked up two years ago with a two-season order. The latter series is exec produced by Sony Pictures Television, where Lee's Vertigo imprint previously had an overall deal. On the feature side, Vertigo's credits include New Line's It franchise, Netflix's Oka and the Death Note films as well as the Lego Movie franchise.



Oka, meanwhile, previously teamed with Lee and Vertigo and exec produced Death Note and its forthcoming sequel. The former Heroes star's producing credits also include Mega Man and Edge of Tomorrow. He's repped by UTA, Luber/Roklin and Ziffren Brittenham.

Rothman, meanwhile, co-wrote and co-directed Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse and counts 22 Jump Street, Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping among his credits. He's also with UTA and Ziffren Brittenham.

Malloy, meanwhile, is Rothman's former assistant and wrote on Spiderverse. She's also contributed to the upcoming Sony animated feature Vivo. She's with Fourth Wall Management and Hansen Jacobson.