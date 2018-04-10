'Property Brothers' Star Drew Scott and Fiancee to Showcase Wedding in TLC Crossover Series (Exclusive)

'Drew and Linda Say I Do' marks the first big crossover project since Discovery acquired Scripps, parent of HGTV, which is home to 'Property Brothers.'

Property Brothers star Drew Scott and his fiancee, Linda Phan, are letting viewers get a look at their dream wedding.

Along with Drew’s twin brother and Property Brothers co-host, Jonathan, older brother JD and other family members, the couple is throwing a weeklong Italian countryside wedding for their friends and family that will be showcased in a new TLC series, Drew and Linda Say I Do. Drew and Linda previously shared their home renovation with HGTV viewers in Property Brothers at Home: Drew's Honeymoon House.

This marks the first big crossover project since Discovery Communications acquired Scripps, parent of HGTV, which is home to Property Brothers. Kathleen Finch, chief lifestyle brands officer at Discovery, noted the potential of more crossover projects.

"Drew and Linda Say I Do speaks to the ability of the new Discovery to leverage its immensely popular network brands and impressive cadre of talent to deliver more inventive and compelling programming options for viewers," she said. "This is one of many reasons that our newly expanded portfolio elicits so much excitement among audiences — everyone is thinking of mashups with their favorite stars and shows. Drew and Linda's wedding is the first of many fun content ideas that will keep everyone coming back to see what we'll do next."

TLC president and general manager Howard Lee noted that the show is a good fit for the cable network.

"Our viewers know that TLC is a destination for weddings and the excitement that surround them, and we’re so honored to welcome the Scott family to our network and give our audiences the exclusive look into this high-profile and entertaining couple as they plan one of the most important events of their lives," Lee said. "While audiences are familiar with the Property Brothers, we often see them hard at work on home renovations and are thrilled to have them turn the lens on their lives as they plan this special occasion."

Drew previously organized an extraordinary proposal to his longtime girlfriend by recording himself singing the Train song "Marry Me" and having a restaurant play the track during dinner. The evening ended with cakes illustrated with Phan’s favorite books and a surprise engagement party.

Their new show is set to premiere in June.