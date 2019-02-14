'Psych' Movie Gets a Sequel on USA

The series cast will reunite for a second time for a feature-length movie due to air in late 2019.

Break out the pineapple: Another Psych movie is on the way to USA Network.

James Roday, Dule Hill, Maggie Lawson and the rest of the long-running series' cast will return for the second Psych movie — titled Psych: The Movie 2 — in late 2019.

The first Psych movie aired in December 2017, following an eight-season run from 2006-14 on USA. It found Shawn (Roday), Gus (Hill) and Juliet (Lawson) in San Francisco, trying to uncover who shot Juliet's new partner. Timothy Omundson, Kirsten Nelson and Corbin Bernsen all reprised their roles from the series in the first film and will do so again for the new effort.

At a Comic-Con appearance in July 2017, Psych creator Steve Franks said he hoped the movie would be the first of many: "I don't want to make one movie," he told the crowd. "I want to make six Psych movies."

The sequel will have the characters returning to Santa Barbara to help Lassiter (Omundson), the city's police chief, after he is shot and left for dead. In a Psych-style nod to Hitchcock, Lassiter starts seeing impossible things happening around the clinic where he's recovering.

Shawn and Gus find themselves unwelcome in their old stomping grounds and try to untangle the case without the help of police, their loved ones, or the quality sourdough bakeries they're used to in the Bay Area. What they uncover could change the course of their relationships forever.

Psych: The Movie 2 comes from Universal Content Productions and Thruline Entertainment. Franks will direct and co-write the script with Roday (who has a first-look deal at UCP) and Andy Berman. Franks, Roday, Hill and Thruline's Chris Henze executive produce.

The movie is a callback to a previous generation of USA programming that's coming to an end. Suits is airing its final season in 2019 (a spinoff starring Gina Torres is on its way), and the "blue-skies" shows that defined the channel earlier in this century have given way to edgier fare like Mr. Robot — also ending in 2019 — and recent pickups like Briarpatch, from Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail, cheerleading/crime drama Dare Me and an adaptation of Aldous Huxley's classic novel Brave New World.