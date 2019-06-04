'Punk'd,' 'Singled Out' Revived at Quibi

MTV Studios continues to monetize its library.

The Viacom unit has licensed Punk'd and Singled Out to Jeffrey Katzenberg's Quibi as shortform revivals. Each of the revived unscripted series will feature 20 new episodes — each under 10 minutes in length.



Punk'd and Singled Out become the latest series to get the revival treatment as part of a larger effort by Viacom's recently launched MTV Studios as part of a bid to sell to third-party outlets and further monetize its rich vault of programming. They join Facebook Watch's The Real World and series like Daria, Aeon Flux and Celebrity Deathmatch, with the latter trio all being shopped to new outlets.

"This deal builds on MTV’s strategy of reinventing our iconic shows to reach new audiences on pioneering new platforms like Quibi,” said MTV president Chris McCarthy, who also oversees MTV Studios. "We are excited to be working with Jeffrey, Doug [Herzog] and the Quibi team to reinvent Punk’d and Singled Out for a new generation of fans."

Dating series Singled Out will also make use of new technology and help narrow down the pool of candidates on the wave of apps designed to help singles find a match. The series, which originally ran for three years with Chris Hardwick, Jenny McCarthy and Carmen Electra, among others, as co-hosts, was revived last year on MTV's YouTube channel. MTV Studios will be the lone producer on the series.

"For the generation who grew up watching Punk'd and Singled Out on MTV, this represents a long overdue reboot of two well-loved shows. It’s also an opportunity to bring these enduring and classic MTV franchises to a brand new audience on our exciting new platform,” said former Viacom Music and Entertainment Group president turned Quibi exec Herzog.