'Punky Brewster' Sequel Ordered to Series at Peacock

Punky Power is officially back in full swing.

Peacock, the NBCUniversal-backed streaming service set to be unveiled to investors Thursday afternoon, has handed out a series order to the comedy featuring original star Soleil Moon Frye.

Picked up to pilot at the streamer in September, the comedy features Moon Frye reprising her role as the iconic character, only now she's a single mother of three trying to get her life back when she meets a young girl who, much like herself, was in the foster system.

Cherie Johnson reprises her role as Punky's best friend, with Quinn Copeland (Waitress the Musical) as the young Punky-like girl. Lauren Donzis, Oliver De Los Santos and Noah Cottrell round out the cast. Freddie Prinze Jr. guest stars in the pilot as Punky’s ex-husband.



"I am beyond thrilled and honored to be bringing Punky back!" Moon Frye said. "I'm grateful to our NBCUniversal Content Studios and Peacock family and to our incredible team of creators, writers, producers, cast and crew that have put their hearts into this journey every step of the way. It is with great love for the amazing people who were such a pivotal part of creating the Punky magic that I will do my very best to honor their memory as we once again share Punky with the people that love her and a new generation discovering her for the first time. To our incredible fans who have stood by us, thank you for believing in me and I will do my best to make you proud. I love you. Punky Power forever!"



Steve and Jim Amogida penned the script and exec produce the UCP and UTV comedy alongside Moon Frye. FOriginal series creator David Duclon and Jimmy Fox of Main Event Media will also exec produce alongside pilot director Jonathan Judge. The first season will consist of 10 episodes and be produced by both NBC studios, Universal TV and Universal Content Studios. A premiere date for the series — and Peacock's launch — have not yet been determined. Peacock brass are expected to reveal a price point and April launch date during Thursday afternoon's investor presentation in New York.

Punky Brewster is part of Peacock's scripted roster slate that includes new takes on Saved by the Bell and Battlestar Galactica as well as Angelyne, A.P. Bio, Brave New World, Dr. Death and more. Other pickups on the scripted side are also expected to be announced during Thursday's presentation. The service will also feature a deep slate of library content like The Office, Parks and Recreation and Saturday Night Live.