'Punky Brewster' TV Sequel in the Works

Punky Brewster, the 1980s NBC sitcom about a young girl who is raised by a foster parent, is being revived by Universal Content Productions with original star Soleil Moon Frye set to reprise her role as the titular character. A network is not yet attached.

The TV sequel is being written and exec produced by Steve and Jim Armogida (School of Rock, Grounded for Life), with Frye also set to exec produce alongside original series creator David W. Duclon. The potential series will be produced by All3Media America's Main Event Media and UCP.

The new take will see Frye's Punky now a single mother of three as she attempts to get her life back on track when she meets a girl who reminds her of her younger self.

The original Punky Brewster ran for four seasons on NBC and earned three Emmy nominations, including a pair for outstanding children's program. Frye would reprise her role in an animated spinoff, It's Punky Brewster, for two seasons in 1985 and 1986. The cartoon would also earn a Daytime Emmy nomination for outstanding animated program.

The series launched Frye's career. She would go on to co-star in Sabrina, the Teenage Witch, and voice series including The Ren & Stimpy Show, Robot Chicken and Bratz, while also guest-starring in series like Friends, Saved by the Bell and The Wonder Years. She has since published two books, Happy Chaos and Let's Get This Party Started. She is married to producer Jason Goldberg, who on Tuesday also saw his former show, Punk'd, be revived at Quibi.

For UCP, meanwhile, the new Punky Brewster is the studio's first half-hour and first multicamera series that, should it be picked up, would join a slate that includes Homecoming, The Umbrella Academy, The Act, Mr. Robot, Dirty John, The Purge, The Sinner and The Magicians, among others.

Deadline was first to report the news.