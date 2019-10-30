'Puppy Dog Pals' Gets Season 4 Renewal at Disney Junior (Exclusive)

From left: Lollie, a differently abled dog who was introduced in Season 2 and will recur in Season 3; Keia; Bingo; and Rolly.

The news comes ahead of the animated series' season 3 premiere, set for Nov. 8.

Disney Junior has renewed Puppy Dog Pals for a fourth season. The news comes just one week before the animated series returns for its season 3 premiere on Nov. 8.

The children's show, created by comedian Harland Williams, follows brothers Bingo and Rolly, two pug puppies with thrill-seeking appetites that lead them to embark on various adventures around the world and in their own neighborhood. While Bingo is the sharp, problem-solving pug, Rolly is silly and energetic.

The show focuses on friendship, with the pug's motto being, "life is better with your best friend by your side." Their group of friends include their owner, Bob; pal Keia; and the other puppies in their Puppy Playcare center.

Geared toward kids ages 2-7, each episode takes the siblings on two 11-minute adventures, which teach them the importance of problem-solving skills, friendship and collaboration.

Puppy Dog Pals stars Issac Ryan Brown (Black-ish) as Bingo and Sam Lavagnino (Miles From Tomorrowland) as Rolly. The cast also includes voice actor Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants) as A.R.F. and Jessica DiCicco (The Lion Guard) as Hissy.

Season 3 includes guest stars such as Darius Rucker as musician Ramblin' Rhodes; Jennifer Nettles as a guitar guru dog named Capo; Bill Burr as Butch, a quirky dog who lives at a tire shop; Jaime Camil as a dancer named Hector; Stephen Tobolowsky as a worried elf; Chi McBride as Mr. Kimble, the host of a television show called Mr. Kimble's Community; and Malcolm-Jamal Warner as Mr. Kimble's dog, Floyd.

Williams also serves as the show's consulting producer and Sean Coyle serves as executive producer. The series is a production of Wild Canary in association with Disney Junior.