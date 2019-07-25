Investigation Discovery's 'In Pursuit With John Walsh' Returning for Second Season (Exclusive)

After putting away multiple fugitives and closing crimes in its first season, In Pursuit With John Walsh seeks to continue its host's journey for justice in its second season, which Investigation Discovery has greenlit for a 2020 premiere.

Deeply affected by the abduction and eventual murder of his son Adam, the former America's Most Wanted host tracks down fugitives on the run and missing children. In Pursuit With John Walsh, which premiered in January, highlights crimes and incidents through the eyes of victims' friends and families.

Walsh and his son, Callahan, who helps collect information from local neighborhoods and communities to inform their investigative work, harness the power of the program's audience via calls, online tips and social media to solve time-sensitive cases. The Investigation Discovery show also has received help from multiple authorities ranging from local governments to national agencies like the FBI and the U.S. Marshals.

In addition, through a partnership with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, the show also features missing children each hour, providing age-progression photos and descriptions in the hopes that viewers can provide new leads that will help locate them.

Though the first season meant the eventual apprehension of three fugitives, there's still more work to be done, said Henry Schleiff, group president of Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel and Destination America.

“I firmly believe that by bringing together an icon of justice like, John Walsh, with Investigation Discovery’s active and engaged audience, we can help bring even more answers to families who have sought answers and demanded justice for far too long," Schleiff said in a statement.

Jupiter Entertainment will produce the second 12-episode season of In Pursuit With John Walsh for Investigation Discovery.

"This series gives us the rare opportunity to actually work with our audience to provide real change, solving cases and giving deserving families the chance to heal and find closure," said Harrison Land, executive producer and vp development at Jupiter.