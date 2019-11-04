Queen Latifah to Star in 'Equalizer' Reboot at CBS

The reworking of the 1980s series has a pilot production commitment at the network.

CBS is going back to the reboot well with a new version of its 1980s series The Equalizer, with Queen Latifah set to play the title role.

The project, from former Castle creator Andrew Marlowe and executive producer Terri Miller, has a pilot production commitment at the network. Universal Television is producing in association with CBS Television Studios.

The Equalizer ran from 1985-89 and starred Edward Woodward as a retired intelligence operative who used his training to help people out of difficult situations. The series is also the basis for two feature films starring Denzel Washington.

The new series will stick close to the premise of the original, with Queen Latifah playing an enigmatic woman who uses her extensive skills to help people who have nowhere else to turn.

Husband and wife duo Marlowe and Miller most recently created Take Two for ABC. They'll serve as showrunners on The Equalizer and executive produce with Queen Latifah, John Davis and John Fox of Davis Entertainment, Debra Martin Chase of Martin Chase Productions, original series co-creator Richard Lindheim and Flavor Unit's Shakim Compere.

Queen Latifah (née Dana Owens) is repped by UTA, Randi Michel at Flavor Unit and attorney Stu Levy.

Should it go to series, The Equalizer would join reboots of Hawaii Five-0, MacGyver and Magnum P.I. on the CBS roster. The pilot is part of a development slate at the network that includes The Lincoln Lawyer from David E. Kelley, drama The International, starring Dolph Lundgren and exec produced by Sylvester Stallone, crime drama Bent and comedies from Chuck Lorre, Michael Patrick King, Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, Kaley Cuoco and Corinne Kingsbury.