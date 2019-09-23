Queen Latifah to Star in Quibi Drama 'When the Street Lights Go On' (Exclusive)

'It's' Chosen Jacobs and 'Veep' star Tony Hale are also among the cast for the series on the short-form streaming service.

Queen Latifah is the latest big name to sign on to a series at short-form streamer Quibi.

The Emmy and Oscar nominee will play a lead role in When the Street Lights Go On, a drama about the ripple effects of a girl's murder. Latifah plays a detective investigating the case, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

From creators Eddie O'Keefe and Chris Hutton, When the Street Lights Go On is set in a suburban town that's rocked by the murder of a young girl. The victim's sister and friends struggle to find a sense of normalcy while the investigation into the killing hangs over them.

The regular cast also includes Chosen Jacobs (It), Sophie Thatcher (Chicago Med), Sam Strike (Nightflyers), Ben Ahlers (The Village) and Julia Sarah Stone (Aftermath). Mark Duplass (Apple's Morning Show), Tony Hale (Veep), Kristine Froseth (The Society, Looking for Alaska) and Nnamdi Asomugha will recur, with Asomugha playing the adult version of Jacobs' character.

When the Street Lights Go On has had a long journey to its series order at Quibi. Hutton and O'Keefe's script landed on the Black List back in 2011, and it went through development as a feature film and then as a pilot at Hulu that didn't go forward. Paramount TV and Anonymous Content, which developed the first TV incarnation after the movie stalled, remained high on the show and even took the first pilot to Sundance in 2017 for a screening. The version that landed series a order was rewritten and has a different cast than the Hulu pilot.

O'Keefe and Hutton executive produce with director Rebecca Thomas (Stranger Things, Limetown) and Anonymous Content's Tariq Merhab and Chad Hamilton.

The series is one of more than 40 scripted and unscripted projects in the works at Quibi, which will launch in spring 2020 with shows divided into eight- to 10-minute "chapters" tailored for watching on mobile devices. It will charge $5 a month for a version with ads and $8 monthly for ad-free viewing.