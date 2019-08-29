'Queen of the South' Renewed for Season 5 at USA Network

Queen of the South isn't going anywhere.

USA Network has renewed its Alice Braga-led drama series for a fifth season. The news arrives as the series will wrap up its fourth season Thursday night on the NBCUniversal-ownwed cable network.

Based on best-seller La Reina del Sur, Queen of the South ranks as Thursday's No. 1 scripted series on ad-supported cable in the 9 p.m. slot among the advertiser-coveted adults 18-49 demo as well as total viewers. Showrunners Dailyn Rodriguez and Ben Lobato will return for their second season atop the series, which is a co-production between Disney-owned Fox 21 TV Studios and Universal Content Productions.



With the renewal, Braga will now be a series regular on two shows: Queen of the South and HBO's Italy-set We Are Who We Are from Call Me by Your Name director Luca Guadagnino.



Queen of the South is part of an evolving scripted roster at USA Network that includes the final seasons of Suits and Mr. Robot as well as Pearson, The Purge, The Sinner and upcoming entries Treadstone, Briarpatch, Dare Me, Brave New World and Bravo import Dirty John.