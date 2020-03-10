'Queer Eye' Producer Scout Taps Eric Korsh as President

The executive is returning to the unscripted producer with a mandate to help expand its reach.

Scout Productions, the company behind Netflix's Queer Eye, has named Eric Korsh president as the company looks to expand its reach.

Korsh is returning to the company after more than a decade, having led two digital studios in the intervening years. He was previously COO of Scout during the run of the original Queer Eye for the Straight Guy on Bravo.

In his new position, Korsh will oversee content and strategy as Scout Productions looks to expand its client base, expands into documentaries, adds diversified revenue streams based on its IP and takes steps into digital and branded content. He officially rejoined the company at the beginning of the year.

"Eric is the perfect person to guide Scout at this time in our evolution,” said Scout co-founder David Collins. “He is not only intimately familiar with our company, but his experience, especially his time at Mashable and Digitas, will be critical as we lay out a strategic vision for growth."

Korsh was most recently the first U.S. hire for French social video company Jellysmack. Prior to that he launched Mashable Studios and was head of brand content at marketing firm Digitas.

“In the few months since I joined, we’ve been fortunate enough to have our network and streaming partners announce this handful of series, and we’ll see the fruits of that labor soon as our new shows launch across the spring and summer,” said Korsh. “And the creative team is just getting warmed up."

In addition to the Emmy-winning Queer Eye, Scout is producing docuseries Equal and competition shows Legendary and The Greatest Space for WarnerMedia's HBO Max, a revival of The Quest for Disney+ and unscripted series Tirdy Works for TruTV.