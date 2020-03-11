'Queer Eye' Heads to Texas With Season 6 Renewal

Netflix has handed out another early renewal to its enduringly popular Queer Eye reboot.

The series, which has already debuted four seasons and a special Japan-set run on the streamer, has been renewed for a sixth season. News of the commitment comes ahead of season five, filmed in Philadelphia in 2019, which will drop on Netflix this summer.

As for the sixth season, production returns to the South with a home base of Austin, Texas. An announcement from Netflix noted that the Fab Five will "scour the prairie in a search for a whole new roster of heroes in need of a little TLC."

Queer Eye was the first unscripted series on Netflix to really break through, though the streamer has been on a tear in the genre of late. In addition to the docuseries Cheer, Netflix has seen breakouts with more traditional reality show formats such as The Circle and Love Is Blind.



Produced by Scout Productions, with Jennifer Lane serving as showrunner and executive producer, Queer Eye stars Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk and Jonathan Van Ness.