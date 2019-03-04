Netflix Unveils First Trailer for 'Queer Eye' Season 3

The Fab Five are treating Kansas City residents to their contagious brand of self-love and confidence in the next installment of the hit reboot.

Netflix on Monday released the first trailer for season three of Queer Eye. In the preview, the Fab Five — Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown and Tan France — treat Kansas City residents to their contagious brand of self-love, confidence and encouragement.

After spending two seasons in Atlanta, the men are ready to take on the Midwest — and are excited to experience a few firsts, including the chance to help make better the lives of a lesbian as well as the show's first-ever duo.

"They expect me to be someone else — more black, less white, more gay, less gay. I feel like I don’t belong,” says a young woman named Jess, who came out when she was 16, before Brown wipes away her tears in a separate scene.

The trailer also offers a glimpse of a man who has turned to alcohol and is "running out of options," while another woman featured on the show admits to letting herself go after her brother died in a car accident.

Other clips tease exciting makeovers with Porowski yelling, "Holy shit!" after seeing one transformation — and Berk exclaims, "Holy fuck!" as France reveals someone else's new look.

In August, Queer Eye creator David Collins — who partnered with David George's ITV America to reboot the long-dormant format at the streaming giant — told The Hollywood Reporter about his decision to bring the cast to Missouri.

"The welcome mat of Kansas City has been more than anything I've ever seen in my 30-plus years of doing this. They've welcomed us into the city, showed us the towns and the locations. We could not be happier," Collins explained. "And why the Midwest? I'm a Midwestern kid. I was born and raised in Cincinnati. Honestly, I think [this region] was the next step. We looked at all kinds of cities along the way. But we really realized that this is the heartland."

Queer Eye — which won three Emmys in September, including the award for outstanding unstructured reality series — will begin streaming its third season on Netflix starting March 15. Watch the trailer below.