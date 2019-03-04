9:00am PT by Evan Real

Netflix Unveils First Trailer for 'Queer Eye' Season 3

The Fab Five are treating Kansas City residents to their contagious brand of self-love and confidence in the next installment of the hit reboot.
The cast of Netflix's 'Queer Eye'

Netflix on Monday released the first trailer for season three of Queer Eye. In the preview, the Fab Five — Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown and Tan France — treat Kansas City residents to their contagious brand of self-love, confidence and encouragement.

After spending two seasons in Atlanta, the men are ready to take on the Midwest — and are excited to experience a few firsts, including the chance to help make better the lives of a lesbian as well as the show's first-ever duo.

"They expect me to be someone else — more black, less white, more gay, less gay. I feel like I don’t belong,” says a young woman named Jess, who came out when she was 16, before Brown wipes away her tears in a separate scene.

The trailer also offers a glimpse of a man who has turned to alcohol and is "running out of options," while another woman featured on the show admits to letting herself go after her brother died in a car accident.

Other clips tease exciting makeovers with Porowski yelling, "Holy shit!" after seeing one transformation — and Berk exclaims, "Holy fuck!" as France reveals someone else's new look.

In August, Queer Eye creator David Collins — who partnered with David George's ITV America to reboot the long-dormant format at the streaming giant —  told The Hollywood Reporter about his decision to bring the cast to Missouri.

"The welcome mat of Kansas City has been more than anything I've ever seen in my 30-plus years of doing this. They've welcomed us into the city, showed us the towns and the locations. We could not be happier," Collins explained. "And why the Midwest? I'm a Midwestern kid. I was born and raised in Cincinnati. Honestly, I think [this region] was the next step. We looked at all kinds of cities along the way. But we really realized that this is the heartland."

Queer Eye — which won three Emmys in September, including the award for outstanding unstructured reality series — will begin streaming its third season on Netflix starting March 15. Watch the trailer below.

