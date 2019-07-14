This Week in TV: 'Queer Eye,' 'Suits' Final Season, Apollo 11 Anniversary

'Suits' spinoff 'Pearson,' starring Gina Torres, also makes its debut in the week of July 15.

July 20 marks the 50th anniversary of Neil Armstrong becoming the first man to set foot on the moon, and there are a host of documentaries and retrospectives on TV in the coming week to mark the occasion. The final season of a cable staple also kicks off, and a Netflix unscripted favorite returns.

Here is The Hollywood Reporter's rundown of some of the coming week's highlights. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options each week. All times are ET/PT unless noted.

On broadcast …

Special: PBS has a host of Apollo 11-related programming during the week, including the documentary 8 Days: To the Moon and Back (9 p.m. Wednesday). The 90-minute film features previously classified audio of conversations between Armstrong and fellow astronauts Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins.

New: Sci-fi drama Pandora, about a young woman who joins Earth's space training academy at the end of the 22nd century, premieres at 8 p.m. Tuesday on The CW.

On cable …

Final season/spinoff debut: USA's long-running drama Suits begins its ninth and final season at 9 p.m. Wednesday, but the network isn't ready to let the show's world just go away. Following the Suits premiere, spinoff Pearson (10 p.m.) follows Gina Torres' character in a new job in Chicago.

Returning: Speaking of final seasons, Syfy's Killjoys starts its last run at 10 p.m. Friday.

Specials: Among the moon landing retrospectives are Apollo: The Forgotten Films (8 p.m. Saturday, Discovery); Moon Landing Live (8 p.m. Saturday, BBC America) and a rebroadcast of feature doc Apollo 11 (9 p.m. Saturday, CNN). Also, HBO2 will air a marathon of From the Earth to the Moon starting at 8:45 a.m. Saturday; the limited series will also be on HBO's digital platforms all week.

On streaming …

Returning: Just four months after its last season, Queer Eye returns to Netflix Friday for a fresh batch of eight episodes. Participants include a former soldier who builds houses for homeless veterans, a single dad and Kansas City sports superfan and one of Jonathan Van Ness' former teachers.

Also returning: New seasons of London Kills (Monday, Acorn TV), Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (Friday, Netflix), Money Heist (Friday, Netflix) and Last Chance U (Friday, Netflix).

New: Human Discoveries is Facebook Watch's third animated series (and the first whose episodes run a full half-hour). Anna Kendrick and Zac Efron lead the voice cast in the comedy about a group of humans at the dawn of civilization.

In case you missed it …

Family Reunion stars Tia Mowry-Hardict and Anthony Alabi as a Seattle couple who decide to move with their four kids to Georgia to be closer to his parents, played by Loretta Devine and Richard Roundtree. The family-friendly comedy from TGIF and Disney Channel veteran Meg DeLoatch (Family Matters, Austin & Ally) is streaming on Netflix.