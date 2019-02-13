'Queer Eye' Unveils Season 3 Plans With New Carly Rae Jepsen Track

The pop star has lent her voice to the latest season of the hit reboot, which returns March 15.

Netflix on Wednesday announced that season three of Queer Eye will begin streaming March 15.

In a teaser for the next installment of the hit reboot, an exclusive preview of Carly Rae Jepsen's new track "Now That I Found You" plays as images of the Fab Five — Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown and Tan France — flash onscreen.

After treating Atlanta residents to their contagious brand of self-love, confidence and encouragement during the first two seasons of Queer Eye, the beloved quintet is making their way to Kansas City, Miss.

In July, Kansas City film commissioner Stephane Scupham told The Hollywood Reporter how the Emmy-winning series — a revival of Bravo's early-aughts series Queer Eye for the Straight Guy — landed in the Midwest. According to Scupham, executive producer and Scout Productions co-founder Michael Williams fell in love with Kansas City years ago and was eager to return with Queer Eye.

"He was here 20 years before and loved Kansas City then. When he came back to help scout, it was really nice for him to walk down memory lane and see how much this city has changed," Scupham said, adding that the city immediately embraced the Fab Five. "It has been an outpouring of love and support from citizens of Kansas City, from people to businesses and organizations in Kansas City."

Queer Eye creator David Collins — who partnered with David George's ITV America to reboot the long-dormant format at the streaming giant — also told THR in August about the decision to have the cast make their mark in Missouri.

"The welcome mat of Kansas City has been more than anything I've ever seen in my 30-plus years of doing this. They've welcomed us into the city, showed us the towns and the locations. We could not be happier," said Collins. "And why the Midwest? I'm a Midwestern kid. I was born and raised in Cincinnati. Honestly, I think [this region] was the next step. We looked at all kinds of cities along the way. But we really realized that this is the heartland."

Watch the new Queer Eye teaser, featuring Jepsen's "Now That I Found You," below. The series' third season begins streaming March 15 on Netflix.