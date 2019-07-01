Quibi: All the Programming (So Far) Set for Jeffrey Katzenberg's Shortform Streaming Platform

The service is aiming to fill the time of mobile-device users and serve as complement to, rather than a competitor of, the likes of Netflix and Hulu.

Shortform video streaming platform Quibi won't launch until spring 2020, but the venture founded by Jeffrey Katzenberg has attracted plenty of attention — and more importantly, backing (financial and otherwise) from industry heavyweights.

The company — whose name is a portmanteau of "quick bites" — has raised $1 billion from major Hollywood studios and other investors and is looking to raise $500 million more before its launch, in part to help market the service.

All that cash is intended to help Quibi have as many as 7,000 pieces of content for users within a year of launching, ranging from scripted dramas and comedies to competition shows to newscasts. Katzenberg has said the goal is to release new shows every other week.

The service is aimed at mobile users, with shows filmed specifically for the format and broken into "chapters" of eight or 10 minutes each. Users will pay $4.99 monthly for an ad-supported version of the service or $7.99 for a version with no ads.

Whitman has said she and Katzenberg see Quibi as a complement to, rather than competitor of, other streaming services like Netflix, Hulu and Amazon's Prime Video. She cites research showing that mobile viewing of those services accounts for only about 10 percent of total time spent with them, so Quibi can serve a market for people looking for shorter, high-quality content during commutes, on lunch breaks or in other downtime.

Here's a look at the company, the people running it and the many projects it has in development.

EXECUTIVE TEAM

Meg Whitman is the CEO of Quibi and was Katzenberg's first hire. The former HP and eBay CEO and Katzenberg have a long-standing relationship dating to when both were at Disney in the late 1980s and early '90s.

Diane Nelson and Janice Min are the top decision-makers on the content side of Quibi. Former DC Entertainment president Nelson is head of operations for content, and Min, the former editorial director of The Hollywood Reporter, will shape Quibi's news programming.

Doug Herzog, the long-time Viacom executive who had oversight of several of the conglomerate's entertainment networks, is an advisor to the company.

Jim Toth will head content acquisition and talent for the company after a long tenure at CAA.

Other execs on the content side are Netflix alum Jihan Robinson (documentary); Turner's Colin Davis (comedy); Lionsgate's Brian Tannenbaum (alternative development); and NBCUniversal's Kate Kristensen and Awesomeness Films' Matthew Signer (scripted development). Andrew Freston, Marlena Haller, Hannah Kitziger, Kate Presutti, Taylor Tang and Kate Lilly and Luke Esselen are also working on content.

The business and tech side of Quibi includes Instagram’s Blake Barnes, Pandora’s Tom Conrad and Snapchat’s Joe Burfitt and CJ Smith (all working in product); Hulu’s Rob Post (head of engineering), Tim Connolly (partnerships and advertising), Denise Jackson (head of people operations) and Megan Tannenbaum (talent development); and WndrCo’s Steven Greitzer and Snapchat’s Brian N. Tannenbaum (strategy).

SCRIPTED CONTENT

50 States of Fear | A horror anthology from executive producers Sam Raimi, Van Toffler and Gunpowder & Sky, along with Tony DiSanto, who developed the project. Each installment will tell a scary story based on myths and urban legends from each state.

Don't Look Deeper | A sci-fi drama set "15 minutes into the future" follows a high-school student in Merced, Calif., who can't shake the feeling that something isn't right — and that something is she's not human. Don Cheadle, Emily Mortimer and Helena Howard are set to star. Creators Jeffrey Lieber (Lost, YouTube's Impulse) and Charlie McDonnell executive producers with director Catherine Hardwicke, Kathleen Grace and Laura Schwartz of New Form and Jed Weintrob and Julina Tatlock of 30 Ninjas.

El Señor de Los Cielos prequel | Katzenberg said at South by Southwest that Quibi is working with Telemundo on a three-hour series that will tell the origin story at of the drug lord at the center of its top-rated telenovela.

Frat Boy Genius | Based on Elissa Karasik's 2018 Black List script, the series will take a Social Network-like look at the rise of Snapchat, focusing on founder Evan Spiegel (who does not come off in a very flattering light in the screenplay).

Mapleworth Murders | The comic murder mystery from Universal TV and Lorne Michaels was co-created by and stars Paula Pell (Saturday Night Live, Wine Country) as a mystery writer who solves homicides in her quaint Connecticut hometown, while also looking at why so many people are killed there. Co-creator John Lutz (30 Rock) also stars; Michaels, Andrew Singer, Seth Meyers and Michael Shoemaker are the EPs.

Wolves and Villagers | The Blumhouse TV series has Naomi Watts (The Loudest Voice, HBO's Game of Thrones prequel) attached to star in what's described in a Fatal Attraction-esque story. Stuart Blumberg writes and executive produces with Jason Blum.

Untitled Guillermo del Toro series | Details are scant on the Oscar-winning director's project, but it's been described as a "modern zombie story."

Untitled Paul Feig projects | The Bridesmaids and A Simple Favor director/producer said at the Banff World Media Festival in June that he is "in stages of development" on a couple of projects for Quibi but didn't elaborate on them.

Untitled Antoine Fuqua drama | The Training Day and Magnificent Seven director is developing a project described as a "modern-day Dog Day Afternoon."

Untitled Liam Hemsworth thriller | The series from Nick Santora (Scorpion, Prison Break) and CBS TV Studios centers on a terminally ill man (Hemsworth) who enters a Most Dangerous Game-like competition in hopes of providing for his pregnant wife before he dies. Santora, director Phil Abraham (Mad Men), Gordon Gray and Silver Reel Pictures executive produce.

UNSCRIPTED CONTENT

Beauty | Star and executive producer Tyra Banks aims to "expand and redefine the definition of beauty as we know it" in a docuseries that will explore the societal standards of beauty and how they developed. Network Entertainment is producing the series.

Chrissy's Court | TV personality and model Chrissy Teigen presides over a humorous courtroom show in which she adjudicates real small-claims cases, with her mother, Vilailuck "Pepper Thai" Teigen, serving as bailiff. Suit & Thai Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment produce the show; Teigen and Luke Dillon are EPs.

Elba vs. Block | Idris Elba and professional rally driver Ken Block face off in a series of driving stunts with names like "Wall of Death" and "Flaming Obstacle Course" to see who has the superior skills behind the wheel. Elba's Green Door Pictures is producing with Workerbee, part of Endemol Shine U.K.

Punk'd and Singled Out | Revivals of two of MTV's signature shows from the early and mid-2000s are on tap from MTV Studios, with STXtelevision also producing Punk'd.

Thanks a Million | Jennifer Lopez stars in a show in which 10 people give an influential person from their early lives — with the understanding that person will then pay it forward by giving $50,000 to someone else, and so on. B17 Entertainment, led by Rhett Bachner and Brien Meagher, created and will produce the series.

You Ain't Got These | The Chi creator and sneakerhead Lena Waithe takes a look at sneaker culture and its impact on fashion in a docuseries from Boardwalk Pictures (Chef's Table, Last Chance U). Waithe executive produces with Boardwalk's Andrew Fried, Jordan Wynn and Dane Lillegard, Jonathan Hausfater and Andrew Coles.

Untitled basketball documentary | NBA star Stephen Curry and his Unanimous Media are executive producing a series about the basketball team at St. Benedict's Preparatory High School in Newark, N.J. It's developed and produced by Whistle.

Untitled music competition | Music manager Scooter Braun will produce and serve as a judge for the show. Details are few, but Katzenberg has said it be "unique and differentiated" from other singing competitions.

NEWS AND SPORTS

Katzenberg said at South by Southwest that he'd like for Quibi to feature two short daily newscasts, a sports highlights show and a roundup of the best late-night clips from the previous day.