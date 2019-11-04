Quibi Buys Donald Sterling Scandal Docuseries From Will Packer

Quibi is headed to the basketball court with a docuseries about the expulsion of former L.A. Clippers owner Donald Sterling.

Blackballed, which hails from Will Packer Media, will look at the five days during the 2014 NBA playoffs that led to his lifetime ban from the NBA. Chris Paul, Doc Rivers, DeAndre Jordan and J.J. Redick are all expected to appear to give their accounts of how they asserted their power in the face of a racist audio recording of Sterling that leaked to the press.

Michael Jacobs will direct Blackballed, which is being executive produced by Chris Gary and Ryan Simon, Sam Widdoes and Peter Cambor for District 33, Will Packer and Kelly Smith for Will Packer Media and James Widdoes.

"This powerful story, which portrays a defining moment in the history of the NBA, shines a spotlight on a cultural divide that has affected our country for decades," Packer said in a statement. "We are very excited that Blackballed will be available to audiences on Quibi, one of the most innovative entertainment content platforms in the industry."

Added Jacobs: "The Sterling scandal was so much more than a leaked tape. This series will offer a first-person retelling of the heightened drama and raw emotion surrounding a pivotal moment in sports history."

Blackballed joined a roster of shortform, made-for-mobile Quibi projects that include #FreeReyshawn from Antoine Fuqua and Dummy, starring Anna Kendrick.