R. Kelly-Gayle King Interview to Air as CBS Primetime Special

An expanded version of their 'CBS This Morning' interview will run Friday.

CBS is taking the headline-making interview between Gayle King and singer R. Kelly into primetime.

An expanded version of the interview that ran on Wednesday's CBS This Morning will air as a one-hour special at 8 p.m. Friday, March 8. The special will include unseen portions of the interview as well as King speaking to two women currently living with R. Kelly, Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage.

A portion of King's conversation with Clary and Savage will air on Thursday's CBS This Morning.

The interview was Kelly's first since he was arrested Feb. 22 on 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse. The singer, who has faced multiple accusations of sexual abuse of girls and young women, at one point stood up and screamed while proclaiming his innocence.

"I'm very tired of all the lies," he told King. "I've been hearing things and seeing things on the blogs and I'm just tired."

The interview also touched on Lifetime's docuseries Surviving R. Kelly, in which more than 50 people detail accusations against the singer and which, again, Kelly said is not true.

"If you really look at that documentary, everybody says something bad about me," he said. "Nobody says nothin' good. They was describing Lucifer. I'm not Lucifer. I'm a man. I make mistakes. But I'm not a devil and by no means am I a monster. They are lying on me."

King has been praised for her composure during the interview. She told fellow CBS News correspondent Kenneth Craig that when Kelly got out of his chair, her first thought was that he was leaving the interview.

"I wasn't feeling uncomfortable," King said. I was thinking, 'Where is he going? … I hope he's not leaving. I have some more questions."