TV Ratings: R. Kelly-Gayle King Interview Tops Friday

CBS gets the best 18-49 rating of the night with the hour-long special.

CBS News' primetime special with Gayle King interviewing singer R. Kelly delivered solid ratings Friday night.

The hour-long special, an expanded version of a CBS This Morning interview King did with the singer and accused sex abuser, led the adults 18-49 demographic with a 1.2 rating. That's the best mark for the network in the 8 p.m. Friday slot this season.

The interview also drew 6.6 million viewers, a little above the average for regular time-period occupant MacGyver (6.3 million). King also interviewed two young women, Azriel Clary and Jocelyn Savage, who are currently living with Kelly. The singer is charged with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse against four people dating back to 1998. He has denied the charges; during the interview with King he at times became emotional and screamed into the camera about the charges.

Following the special, Hawaii Five-0 and Blue Bloods (each 0.9) had their best 18-49 ratings since Jan. 11 and Dec. 7, respectively.

Fox's Last Man Standing was the No. 2 show of the night in adults 18-49 at 1.0, even with last week. The Cool Kids (0.7) was also steady, while Proven Innocent dipped slightly to 0.4.

Blindspot (0.5), The Blacklist (0.5) and Dateline (0.6) were fairly steady for NBC, as were ABC's Fresh Off the Boat (0.6), Speechless (0.4) and 20/20 (0.7). The CW aired reruns.

CBS led the night with a 1.0 rating in adults 18-49. ABC and Fox tied for second at 0.6, followed by NBC at 0.5. The CW trailed at 0.2.

Follow THR.com/Ratings for more ratings news and numbers.