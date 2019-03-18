Rachel Bilson Returns to Fox for Wedding Drama

The former 'O.C.' star will play one of the leads in 'Lovestruck,' from writer Tom Kapinos.

Rachel Bilson is heading back to the network where she got her big break.

The former O.C. star has landed the female lead in Lovestruck, a dramedy that unfolds over a single night at a wedding. Bilson will play the bride, Daisy Valentine, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Daisy is described as a "bolt of pure sunshine." She's sweet, thoughtful and assertive and works in music education. Bilson joins a cast that also includes Andie MacDowell and Richard Roxburgh as Daisy's parents, along with Kathleen Turner, Madeline Wise and Usman Ally.

Lovestruck (formerly the untitled Tom Kapinos drama and Let's Spend the Night Together) is based on a French series, Quadras, and is described as a "structurally inventive" series with all the action taking place over one night. As viewers get to know the wedding party, they will learn about both their present and past and that things aren't always as they seem as the show explores the complicated bonds of love, friendship and family at different stages of life.

Kapinos (Californication) is executive producing the pilot with director Sanaa Hamri (Empire), Sharon Levy, Francois-Xavier Demaison and Nicolas Coppermann. The project hails from 20th Century Fox TV and Endemol Shine North America.

Bilson is coming off of ABC's Take Two, which was canceled after its summer 2018 run. She also starred on The CW's Hart of Dixie and had recurring parts on Nashville and How I Met Your Mother.

Bilson's breakout role was on The O.C., the Fox teen soap that ran from 2003-07. She is repped by Morris Yorn, CAA and John Carrabino.