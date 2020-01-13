Rachel Bloom to Play Mother of the Antichrist in Pop TV Comedy

The 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' star and co-creator will also executive produce 'Mother Mary,' a modern-day retelling of the biblical story.

Rachel Bloom has found her TV follow-up to Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

Bloom will executive produce and act in a pilot for Pop TV called Mother Mary. The potential series is a modern-day, comedic spin on the biblical story of Mary.

The pilot is based on an Upright Citizens Brigade web series (watch a trailer below) from Casey Feigh (What We Do in the Shadows) and Dan Gregor, who was a writer and consulting producer on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (Feigh also acted in one episode of the CW series). They're writing the pilot with star Betsy Sodaro (Netflix's Disjointed, Comedy Central's Another Period), who developed the character, with Gregor set to direct.

All three will executive produce along with Bloom and Jax Media's Tony Hernandez and Brooke Posch (Pop's Florida Girls, Netflix's Russian Doll). Production on the CBS Television Studios project is set to begin in February.

Mother Mary will explore what happens when the most irresponsible and lazy human on Earth was impregnated by immaculate conception. Sodaro stars as a reimagined version of Mary, and Bloom will appear in the pilot as Christa Anton, the mother of the Antichrist.

"The overall production deal we have with the Devil hasn't born any fruit to date, but when he pitched this show with Rachel Bloom attached, we just couldn't say no," said Justin Rosenblatt, executive vp original programming and development at Pop TV. "We think Mother Mary is a clever comedy that offers a lot of life lessons that are filled with heart through smart storytelling imparted through Betsy;s hilarious and irreverent sense of humor."

Pop TV's lineup of original series includes Schitt's Creek, currently airing its final season, Florida Girls, Flack and One Day at a Time, which it rescued from cancellation last year after Netflix dropped the critically acclaimed comedy, along with the upcoming Best Intentions. The ViacomCBS-owned network also airs 1990s and early 2000s TV touchstones ER, Gilmore Girls, Charmed and Beverly Hills, 90210.