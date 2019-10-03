Rachel Brosnahan, Christina Ricci to Star in Quibi Horror Anthology

The Sam Raimi-produced '50 States of Fright' will tell stories based on urban legends and folktales from around the U.S.

Shortform streamer Quibi has lined up an impressive cast for its Sam Raimi-produced horror anthology 50 States of Fright.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan, Travis Fimmel (Vikings) and Christina Ricci will topline episodes of the show, which will tell scary stories based on urban legends and folktales from across the United States and explore the horrors that lurk just beneath the surface of the country.

Jacob Batalon, Ming-Na Wen, Taissa Farmiga, Asa Butterfield, John Marshall Jones and Ron Livingston will also star in episodes. The first season will feature stories from Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Oregon and Washington.

Gunpowder & Sky's horror brand, Alter, produces the show along with DIGA Studios and Pod 3.

"The driving force for us as a studio is to foster the careers of emerging talent by marrying them with proven innovators,” said Gunpowder & Sky CEO Van Toffler. “With 50 States of Fright we sought out a diverse group of breakthrough performers and fearless horror visionaries and partnered them with Sam Raimi to oversee the creative process. This winning formula ensures we’ll get a shitload of scares."

The anthology is one of more than 40 scripted and unscripted series in the works at Quibi, a mobile-only platform that will launch in the spring and offer its shows in short, eight- to 10-minute "chapters." It will cost $5 a month with ads and $8 per month without.

Raimi and Debbie Liebling (Pen15) executive produce via Pod 3; Toffler, Tony DiSanto, Cody Zwieg, Barry Barclay, Tommy Coriale and Chris Mangano are also executive producers.

The episode titles, settings, filmmakers and cast (where applicable) for 50 States of Fright's first season are below.

"Golden Arm": Brosnahan, Fimmel and John Marshall Jones (Grand Hotel, Bosch) star in the tale based on a famous urban legend from Michigan. Sam Raimi and brother Ivan Raimi, natives of the state, are writing, with Sam Raimi directing.

"Red Rum": Ricci and Batalon (Spider-Man: Far From Home) star in a telling of Colorado's scariest story from writers Isa Mazzei and Daniel Goldhaber (Cam); Goldhaber directs.

"America's Largest Ball of Twine": Wen (Agents of SHIELD) stars in an installment based on a myth from Kansas. Yoko Okumura (Kimi Kabuki, Fed Up) directs and Mae Catt (Transformers: Cyberverse) writes.

"Almost There": Farmiga (American Horror Story) and Livingston (A Million Little Things) star in the Iowa-set story, written and directed by Hawkeye State natives Scott Beck and Bryan Woods (A Quiet Place).

"Grey Cloud Island": Butterfield (Sex Education) stars in a chilling tale from Minnesota, written and directed by Adam Schindler and Brian Netto (Delivery: The Beast Within).

"13 Steps to Hell": The story, set in Washington, is written by Sarah Conradt-Kroehler and directed by Lee Cronin (The Hole in the Ground).

"Dogwood – Azalea": It's set in Missouri, and written and directed by Missouri native Cate Devaney (Doctor Strange).

"Santeria": This Florida story is written by Greg Hale (Mindhunter, The Avengers), Eduardo Sanchez (The Blair Witch Project) and Alejandro Brugués (Juan of the Dead), with Brugués to direct.

"Scared Stiff": It's set in Oregon and written and directed by Ryan Spindell (Two Sentence Horror Stories).