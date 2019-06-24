Rachel Brosnahan Signs First-Look Deal at Amazon Studios

The 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' star will strengthen her bond with the streamer where she landed her breakout role.

Amazon Studios and one of its homegrown stars are cementing their relationship.

Emmy winner Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) has signed a first-look deal with the studio. She will develop television projects exclusively for Amazon's Prime Video streaming platform via her Scrap Paper Pictures. Brosnahan is also set to star in and produce a feature film titled I'm Your Woman for the studio.

"A breakout star, Rachel has infused the role of Miriam 'Midge' Maisel with charm, wit and a little bit of chutzpah that brings the world of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel to life," Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke said Monday in a statement. "We are thrilled to expand our relationship with her as an actress and a producer, and I can’t wait to see what new characters and stories she creates for our Amazon Prime Video customers."

Added Brosnahan, "I have felt immensely supported professionally, personally and artistically in my time working with Amazon so far and am thrilled to be embarking on this new journey with them. I look forward to exploring new pathways into established genres and working alongside the Amazon team to amplify stories and storytellers that have been left out of the mainstream narrative for far too long."

Brosnahan has won an Emmy and two Golden Globes for her breakout title role on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which comes from Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino. She was among several castmembers to score sizable raises for the show's upcoming third season following its huge awards haul in 2018 and early 2019. (Like other streaming platforms, Amazon doesn't offer up viewership figures for public consumption.)

Brosnahan's deal is the latest in a string of pacts Amazon Studios has signed with key creatives, among them Daniel Dae Kim, the Palladinos (who are also developing a drama set in the world of modern art in the mid-20th century) Westworld's Lisa Joy and Jonah Nolan (who moved from Warner Bros. TV), Damages and Bloodline co-creator Glenn Kessler, Jordan Peele, Nicole Kidman and Game of Thrones veteran Bryan Cogman (who is consulting on the streamer's Lord of the Rings series).

