Rachel Brosnahan Investigates Why the 'SNL' Stage Is Empty in Film Noir Promo

Donning a full detective costume, the 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' star wanders around the studio and wonders where the cast is.

In anticipation of Rachel Brosnahan hosting Saturday Night Live this weekend, the show released a black-and-white film noir style promo on Wednesday that features the actress donning a full detective costume, confused as to why she's the only person at the NBC studio.

"I had seen it many times before, but here I was, at SNL, where it all went down," Brosnahan says as she wanders the empty location. Light spills into each room and illuminates nobody.

"Something was different," she concludes. "Where was the cast? It all felt a little too ... dead."

Suddenly, SNL castmember Kenan Thompson appears and gives Brosnahan a casual, "What's up? Why are you here on a Sunday?"

The mystery is solved. But now the pressing question is, why is Thompson there on a Sunday? "Oh, I only get Fruesday off," he tells Brosnahan matter-of-factly.

Fruesday refers to a mythical day of the week, a mixture of Tuesday and Friday. Therefore, Thompson gets no days off from the grind of SNL. Detective Brosnahan closes the case, a job well done.

Earlier this month, for the second year in a row, Brosnahan won a Golden Globe for her leading role in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Presumably trading in her detective costume for other surprises, Brosnahan hosts SNL on Jan. 19 with musical guest Greta Van Fleet.