'SNL:' Debbie Downer Takes on Coronavirus, #MeToo, Trump

Rachel Dratch reprised her iconic role to bring wedding guests down with loaded discussions about political and medical topics.

What seemed to be a joyous wedding reception full of happy guests, including those played by Daniel Craig, Kenan Thompson and Aidy Bryant, took a sad turn thanks to a special guest.

A mysterious person, donning a gas mask, takes a seat with the wedding guests only to reveal herself as SNL favorite Debbie Downer, played by alum Rachel Dratch. She attempts to eat a bread roll with the mask on until Bryant says that she and her table mates aren't sick.

Though Dratch's character takes off the mask, she notes that she's lucky that she nabbed the gas mask before the world breaks into a pandemic.

When those at her table suggest she take a drink and loosen up a bit, she has this to say: "I don't wanna drink too much... I was almost MeToo-ed."

Trying to make conversation, Dratch asked her fellow attendees what they all thought about President Donald Trump, a topic that makes all but Bryant's character nervous.

The sketch ends with Dratch's Debbie Downer catching the bride's bouquet. She says she loves the bouquet but also remembers that there's another thing that loves flowers just as much.

"You know who else loves flowers? Honeybees. Too bad they're on their way out," she said.