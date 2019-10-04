2:00pm PT by Lesley Goldberg
Rachel Maddow Joins The CW's 'Batwoman' (Exclusive)
Rachel Maddow is heading to The CW's Batwoman.
The MSNBC host — currently enjoying a big ratings bump amid talk of a presidential impeachment — will have a key role in the Ruby Rose-led drama.
Maddow takes on the role of Vesper Fairchild, a character from the Batman comics. Fairchild is a television and radio personality who had a romantic relationship with Bruce Wayne (Batman). The Batwoman catch is that Maddow's Fairchild will never appear onscreen — at least there are no current plans for her to do so. Still, Maddow is expected to "appear" in multiple episodes.
I know no one's going to believe this is true, but it's true.— Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) October 4, 2019
I'm "Vesper Fairchild" in the new Batwoman TV show that starts this Sunday night on The CW.
(My character is soooo not me; turns out playing her is one of the most fun things I've ever done).https://t.co/LP8PauXvUL
As for how Maddow's character fits into the network's Arrow-verse, it's worth noting that in last year's Elseworlds crossover, it was revealed that Fairchild previously had an intimate relationship with Oliver Queen/Arrow (Stephen Amell).
Here's the latest trailer for Batwoman.
