TV Ratings: 'Rachel Maddow Show' Hits All-Time High With Lev Parnas Interview

The MSNBC show was the most-watched program on cable Wednesday and beat a number of broadcast shows as well.

MSNBC's Rachel Maddow Show drew its largest audience ever Wednesday night.

Maddow's interview with Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas, a figure in the impeachment of President Donald Trump, averaged 4.47 million viewers, the program's largest audience in its 11-year history. It surpasses the 4.13 million who tuned in to a March 2017 edition on which Maddow revealed a small portion of Trump's 2005 tax return.

The show was the most-watched program on cable Wednesday night by a decent margin and beat the 9 p.m. averages for broadcasters ABC and Fox, as well. The Rachel Maddow Show scored its biggest margin of victory over Fox News' Hannity (3.79 million) in months. MSNBC also had more than four times as many viewers as CNN's Cuomo Prime Time in the hour (1.06 million).

Maddow also led Wednesday's cable rankings in the key news demographic of adults 25-54, with 844,000 people in that age group (a 0.7 rating) tuning in. That falls short of the show's all-time high of 1.4 million in the demo, set by the aforementioned March 2017 installment.

Hannity had a 0.49 rating in the 25-54 demo (equivalent to roughly 590,000 viewers). Cuomo Prime Time's demo figure wasn't immediately available, but MSNBC says Maddow led CNN by more than 500,000 demo viewers in the hour.

During the interview, Parnas — who is alleged to have traveled to Ukraine at Giuliani's behest to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden — claimed, among other things, that Trump knew "exactly" what Giuliani was doing in Ukraine.