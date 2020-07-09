'Ramy' Renewed for Season 3 on Hulu

Hulu is continuing its journey with Ramy.

The Disney-controlled streamer has renewed Ramy Youssef's critically acclaimed comedy for a third season. The pickup comes six weeks after the second season debuted.

Based loosely on Youssef's life, the series explores what it’s like to be caught between a religious community who believes life is a moral test, and a millennial generation that doubts an afterlife even exists. The second season follows Ramy as he delves further into his spiritual journey, finding a new Muslim community — led by Sheikh Ali (Mahershala Ali) and embracing a deeper commitment to his faith.

"I think, in general, religion is basically just a punchline in comedy," Youssef said during The Hollywood Reporter's Comedy Actor Roundtable. "And for us [it's about finding] what's funny within it while it still being a genuine thing, as it is to a lot of people — and how do I hold on to what I believe in and also react to what I'm feeling and seeing in the moment?"

Like other streaming platforms, Hulu doesn't release viewing figures for its series, but Ramy has received near-universal critical acclaim across its two seasons. THR's Inkoo Kang called the show's season two arc "frustrating and compelling in equal measure, but I also can't wait to see how [the character] pulls himself out of it." Youssef also won a Golden Globe in January for his lead performance.

Youssef writes, stars in and executive produces Ramy. Co-creators Ari Katcher and Ryan Welch also executive produce along with Ravi Nandan of A24, Jerrod Carmichael and Chris Storer. A24, where Youssef signed an overall deal in December 2019, produces.

The series is part of a lineup of Hulu original comedies that includes Shrill, Pen15, The Great (which was also recently renewed), Dollface, High Fidelity and Love, Victor.