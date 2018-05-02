Ramy Youssef Comedy From 'Carmichael Show' Team Lands Series Order at Hulu

Jerrod Carmichael is executive producing ‘Ramy,’ which explores what it means to be Egyptian-American Muslim at a time when each of those identity markers is going through a crisis of definition.

Hulu is finding humor in identity with its latest comedy pickup.

The streamer has ordered Ramy Youssef vehicle Ramy from producers Jerrod Carmichael and Ari Katcher, who most recently teamed for NBC’s critical favorite The Carmichael Show.

Hailing from A24, Ramy stars Youssef as a Egyptian-American Muslim man caught up in what it means to be Arab, American and Muslim at a time when those identity markers are going through a crisis of definition. The series is based on comedian Youssef's real-life experiences and takes viewers into the world of a first-generation American Muslim who is on a spiritual journey in his politically divided New Jersey neighborhood. Ramy explores the challenges of what it's like being caught between an Egyptian community that thinks life is a moral test and a millennial generation that thinks life has no consequences.

The up-and-coming stand-up comedian has performed on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. He most recently appeared in a three-episode arc on the third season of USA’s Mr. Robot. Youssef co-created and wrote the show. Carmichael Show co-creators Katcher and Ryan Welch, who co-created Ramy, also exec produce alongside Carmichael. The comedy hails from A24, marking the company's first show at Hulu.

Ramy, which was announced Wednesday as part of Hulu’s annual upfront presentation, is part of the streamer’s efforts to grow its comedy slate as some of its first efforts in the genre, including Difficult People and Casual, come to an end. Hulu already has Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg-produced Future Man starring Josh Hutcherson, which was renewed for a second season after its November bow. Also on the docket is Mindy Kaling’s adaptation of 1994 romantic comedy Four Weddings and a Funeral and adult comedy PEN15 from the Lonely Island trio of Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone.