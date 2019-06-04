'The Ranch' to End With Season 4 on Netflix

Star Ashton Kutcher announced the news Tuesday on Twitter, with the remaining 20 episodes set to air in 2019 and 2020.

Netflix is closing up The Ranch.

Star Ashton Kutcher revealed that the previously announced fourth season of the comedy series would be its last. Kutcher noted that the remaining 20 episodes would air with 10 apiece in 2019 and 2020. Netflix renewed the multicamera comedy series last October.

The decision to wrap The Ranch with season four arrives as Netflix continues to come under fire for cancelling series early on in their respective runs. A recent Hollywood Reporter study found that only three of more than 30 Netflix canceled shows made it past season three (House of Cards, Orange Is the New Black and Kimmy Schmidt) as the streamer weighs the value of new show appeal vs. subsequent seasons. (The streamer does not release viewership data.)

For its part, The Ranch will have completed an impressive 80 episodes when it ends in 2020, more than most other Netflix originals. That's because of its supersized 20-episode, per-season order. (That model, sources say, is more financially appealing as it locks in low-level writers, actors and below the line crew at a standard rate.)

Kutcher stars in the comedy, which takes place on a Colorado ranch and revolves around the family business. Danny Masterson originally starred as Kutcher's brother. The actor was fired ahead of the second half of season three amid rape allegations. Producers Don Reo and Jim Patterson (who worked with Kutcher on CBS' Two and a Half Men) wrote Masterson out of the series in season three. Dax Shepard was recruited to help fill the void and co-stars in The Ranch alongside Sam Elliott, Debra Winger and Elisha Cuthbert.

The Ranch becomes the latest series to close up shop in 2020, joining stalwarts including Modern Family, Supernatural and more.