Rapper Lil Dicky to Star in FX Comedy From 'The League' Creator, Kevin Hart

Scooter Braun will exec produce the untitled comedy based on the life of rapper-comedian Dave Burd.

FX is ready to bring the life of Lil Dicky (aka Dave Burd) to the small screen.

The cable network has handed out a pilot order to the untitled comedy starring the rapper-comedian. The show hails from the all-star team of The League creator Jeff Schaffer, Kevin Hart and Scooter Braun.

The potential series revolves around a suburban neurotic man in his late 20s who has convinced himself that he's destined to be one of the best rappers of all time. Now he must convince the world.

The comedy is based on a story co-written by Burd and co-creator Schaffer. Burd penned the teleplay and will exec produce the music for the show as well. Greg Mottola (Adventureland, Superbad) will direct the pilot. Burd, Schaffer, Hart and his Hartbeat Productions banner, Mottola, Marty Bowen (Rosewood), Braun, Mike Hertz, James Shin and Scott Manson will exec produce the comedy from FX Productions.

Burd's album Professional Rapper debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 1 on the comedy, rap and independent charts. It featured the double-platinum single "Save Dat Money." His latest single, "Freaky Friday," hit No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 and has been on the charts for nine weeks since its debut, topping more than 500 million global streams in less than two months.

Dicky is repped by UTA and Hansen Jacobson.

The Lil Dicky vehicle is part of a pilot crop at FX that includes Devs,Y: The Last Man and Compliance.

Should it be picked up to series, it would join a comedy roster at FX/FXX that includes the final season of You're the Worst, Atlanta (which is awaiting its formal third season renewal), Baskets, Better Things, Mr. Inbetween and What We Do in the Shadows.