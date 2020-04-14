Rashida Jones, 'Robot Chicken' Producers Team for Quibi Animated Comedy (Exclusive)

The actress will star in and executive produce the project, called 'Filthy Animals.'

Actress and producer Rashida Jones and the team behind Adult Swim's Robot Chicken have landed an animated comedy project at Quibi.

The shortform streamer is developing Filthy Animals, an animated science fiction comedy that Jones will star in and executive produce (via her Le Train Train). Artists Nikolai and Simon Haas, Carey O'Donnell and Johnny Smith created the show, and Stoopid Buddy Stoodios, which produces Robot Chicken, is producing.

Jones will voice Sunny Day, a lonely, too-smart-for-her-own-good suburban 12-year-old who befriends Cruz, a selfish, renegade, messy, suave adoptive cat.

The project is the third for Stoopid Buddy at Quibi; the company is also producing clay-animation series Gloop World, from Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland, and stop-motion action series Micro Mayhem.

Jones, meanwhile, is part of the voice cast of Fox's recently renewed Duncanville and stars with Kenya Barris in Netflix's #BlackAF, which debuts Friday. She and her Le Train Train partner, Will McCormack, are executive producers of TNT's Claws, TBS' Angie Tribeca (which also starred Jones) and AMC's upcoming Kevin Can F**k Himself.

Jones and McCormack are exec producing Filthy Animals with the Haas brothers, Smith and Stoopid Buddy's Seth Green, John Harvatine IV, Matthew Senreich, Eric Towner and Chris Waters.

The mobile-only streaming platform Quibi launched April 6. CEO Meg Whitman said Monday that the service received 1.7 million downloads in its first week, which Whitman said "exceeded our plans and expectations."

The service debuted with some 50 shows, all of which are served in episodes of 10 minutes or less. Content includes scripted and unscripted series and daily news, sports and talk programs. Quibi is offering a 90-day free trial, after which users will pay $5 per month for an ad-supported version of the service or $8 monthly for one with no ads.