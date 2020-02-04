'Ray Donovan' Canceled at Showtime

It's the end of another era at Showtime.

Ray Donovan, the fixer drama starring Liev Schreiber, has been canceled after seven seasons. The news arrives mere days before Showtime is poised to say farewell to another of its signature originals, Homeland, after eight seasons, and in the same year that it will also see its most-watched original series, Shameless, end its run as well.

"After seven incredible seasons, Ray Donovan has concluded its run on Showtime," the premium cable network said in a statement Tuesday. "We are proud that the series ended amid such strong viewership and on such a powerful note. Our deepest thanks go to Liev Schreiber, Jon Voight, showrunner David Hollander and the entire cast and crew, past and present, for their dedicated work."



The decision to cancel Ray Donovan arrives after new Showtime co-head of entertainment Gary Levine told reporters at TCA in January that the drama series was "nearing the end of its run" and noted that the show was always intended to run "about seven or eight seasons."



For his part, Schreiber also had been using his Instagram feed to urge viewers to let Showtime and parent company CBS know that they wanted an eighth season of the series. "Truth is, it's in the network's hands," he wrote last month, mere days before the season seven finale. That episode, which ended on a cliffhanger and was co-written by showrunner Hollander and Schreiber, now serves as Ray Donovan's series finale.

The decision to cancel Ray Donovan arrives as Showtime is at a turning point. The premium cable network last year saw David Nevins promoted to a senior job with CBS Corp., and Levine and Jana Winograde take over day to day oversight. The cabler this year will roster of originals includes Billions, The Chi, Kidding, the long-gestating Halo, City on a Hill, Black Monday, new takes on Penny Dreadful and The L Word, Work in Progress, YouTube import On Becoming a God in Central Florida, Back to Life, USA Network transfer Rust, Mr. Ripley and others. Showtime, like other premium outlets, tends to take a slow and specific approach to development, with many projects in the works for years before they make it to the screen.