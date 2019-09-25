Ray Romano to Star in HBO Max Comedy 'Made for Love'

HBO Max loves Raymond.

Ray Romano has joined the cast of the WarnerMedia streaming platform's comedy Made for Love opposite Cristin Milioti. The series, based on a tragicomic novel by Alissa Nutting, centers on Hazel Green (Milioti), a woman on the run after 10 years in a suffocating marriage to an unstable, needy, possibly sociopathic tech billionaire.

Hazel soon discovers that her husband has implanted a revolutionary monitoring device called the Made for Love in her brain, allowing him to track and watch her and even know her thoughts and feelings.

Romano will play Hazel's estranged father, Herbert, a widower and retired con man who shuns relationships due to a fear of loss. He's planning to live out his years on a remote desert ranch with synthetic partner Diane — a high-end, very realistic sex doll. When Hazel shows up at his door fearing for her life, he's forced to reckon with internal regrets and take action in ways he'd never imagined.

Romano starred on CBS' Everybody Loves Raymond for 10 seasons, winning an Emmy for his lead role in 2002 and sharing in two best comedy awards as an executive producer. He currently stars in Epix's Get Shorty and has roles in the upcoming feature films Bad Education and Martin Scorsese's The Irishman. He is repped by ICM Partners and The Conversation Company, Ltd.

Made for Love is one of about a dozen original scripted series in the works at HBO Max that is set to launch in spring 2020. Patrick Somerville (Maniac, The Leftovers) adapted Nutting's novel and serves as showrunner. Paramount TV produces the show, with Somerville, director S.J. Clarkson (Jessica Jones, HBO's Game of Thrones prequel), Nutting, Liza Chasin of 3dot Productions and Dean Bakopoulos executive producing.